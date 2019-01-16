Corruption: Your allegations will embarrass you, Buhari’s son-in-law replies Atiku

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor

President Muhammadu Buhari’s alleged son-in-law, Junaid Abdullahi has rebuffed claims by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP presidential candidate of being a front for the funding of the All Progressives Congress, APC presidential campaign.



Abdullahi who is executive secretary of the Border Communities Development Agency, BCDA, in a statement Wednesday night also rebuffed allegations of impropriety in the award of contracts in the agency. He said that allegations that companies without valid tax papers were awarded contracts were also spurious.

Abdullahi had been the butt of a statement issued by Atiku on Tuesday. In the statement, the PDP candidate had accused President Buhari of corruption and accepting slush funds from the BCDA run by his son-in-law.

The president immediately fired back through a statement by his senior special assistant, Mallam Garba Shehu and accused those immersed in corruption of desperation to restore the years of the past.

Abdullahi, in his own response articulated through Mrs. Atarhe Akpohwaye – Abuh, Head, Public Affairs and Protocol of the BCDA said:

“Over the years, we have completed projects in every border State of the country irrespective of the political party at the helm of affairs in such State. Our commitment to duty cuts across ethnic, religious and political affiliations.

“The Projects referred to in the publication in question are not the core Capital Projects of the BCDA but Constituency Projects domiciled in the Agency by National Assembly members that cuts across party lines.

“The point the PDP presidential Campaign office and some disgruntled Contractors failed to understand is that Mr. Junaid Abdullahi was appointed and assumed duties long after the prequalification process has been concluded.

“For the records, Mr. Abdullahi assumed duties on the 18th October, 2018 while these Constituency projects were advertised on the 31st July, 2018 and bids were opened on the 13th August for Expression of Interest and others opened on 10th September, 2018. As at the date the Executive Secretary assumed office, all prequalification on the Constituency Projects had been concluded but award for contracts on Constituency Projects had not been done for some obvious reasons, funds were not released at that time, and just when funds were released after his assumption of duties, an online publication Premium Times came up with spurious allegations intended to undermine the procurement process of the Agency.

“Based on the Premium Times publication, an NGO petitioned Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) and a surveillance exercise is currently ongoing by BPP as statutorily expected of the BPP whenever petitions of that nature arise, accordingly no contract will be awarded pending the conclusion of the exercise.

“The issue of unqualified companies being prequalified is to misinform the unsuspecting public of the Agency’s procurement process. The issues raised by the online media and Atiku presidential campaign spokesperson are unfounded. No company without Tax Clearance Certificate has been prequalified technically in our 2018 Constituency Projects evaluation.

“From all indications, the Procurement Unit of BCDA is being vilified for political reasons. The Unit has conducted its procurement exercise for 2018 professionally in accordance with the dictates of the Public Procurement Act 2007, therefore no amount of undue influence or political intimidation will make us succumb or engage in any unethical practice.

“It should therefore be a huge embarrassment to the PDP Campaign office of Atiku Abubakar to make such baseless accusations without verifying their facts. Unfortunately, they quoted an online media organization which didn’t reach out to us to get the authentic position of the Agency. We had earlier sent out a rejoinder which the online media organization has since published.

“For the avoidance of all doubt, the evaluation and procurement processes for the 2018 Constituency projects are still ongoing. For the fact that the procurement process has not yet been concluded, no contract has been awarded for the Constituency Projects neither has any funds been released to any Contractor.”