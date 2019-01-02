Controversy over police killing of suspected robber

By Alemma Ozioruva

BENIN-CITY—CONTROVERSY is trailing the New Year killing of a middle-aged man around Oba Ovonramwen Square, popularly called Ring Road in Benin City, Edo State by policemen believed to be attached to the Oba Market police station.

The roads leading to the police station were yesterday, barricaded for fear of reprisal attacks by members of the public who believe the dead man was innocent.

It was gathered from a police source that the man that was shot was a suspected armed robber who had been on the wanted list of the police.

He was said to have coordinated early morning robberies yesterday, after the New Year cross over where mobile phones were stolen from several persons.

The source said one of the two girls found with him had been arrested as an accomplice, as missing phones were allegedly recovered from her.

However, following the outrage generated by the shooting, Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has urged the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Kokumo, to investigate the incident.

In a statement, Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy to the governor, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said: “The governor has asked the Police CP to thoroughly investigate the incident and assured that anyone found culpable will be brought to book.

“The governor is disturbed by the incident and wants a clear report on what actually transpired and the circumstance under which the reported shooting took place.

“The governor has urged the Police Commissioner to investigate the incident thoroughly. I am confident that we will have the true picture of what transpired after the investigation. I can assure you that the state government will take a decisive action on the matter.”