Confusion trails Adekunle Gold, Simi’s rumoured wedding

By Rotimi Agbana

During the early hours of Wednesday morning, reports went viral on social media that a traditional wedding between Simi and Adekunle Gold would hold yesterday at a secret location in Victoria Island, Lagos, while their white wedding was allegedly scheduled to hold yesterday, Thursday, January 10, 2019, at Ilashe Beach, Lagos.

However, when Vanguard reached out to Adekunle Gold’s management team the spokesperson, who spoke on anonymous grounds denied knowledge that any traditional wedding ceremony or white wedding took place between the singers yesterday or today.

“Must you believe everything you read online or in the papers? We’re not aware a traditional wedding took place yesterday or of a white wedding taking place between Adekunle Gold and Simi today.”

Meanwhile, yesterday morning, Adekunle Gold retweeted series of congratulatory messages sent by his fans on twitter, but later deleted everything during the day, while Simi has remained radio silent on the matter ever since.

Another member of the singer’s management team who also didn’t want his name in print distanced himself from the said wedding ceremony.

“I’m not aware of any traditional wedding or white wedding between Adekunle Gold and Simi. Yes, I’m always with him but he has a private life and he has a right to his privacy, so I can’t confirm if he had a traditional wedding with Simi yesterday or a white wedding with her today”, he said.

On the other hand, a close friend of Adekunle Gold who pleaded anonymity confirmed that contrary to public knowledge, the singers secretly had their introduction two months ago, and not two weeks ago as is been rumoured.

“The noise about Simi and Adekunle Gold having their introduction two weeks ago is far from the truth. They actually had it two months ago but I didn’t attend because I wasn’t in the country. I’m not sure of what they did yesterday but I can confirm that they did something together yesterday. I did not attend because I had personal work to do”, he said.

Vanguard’s investigation has revealed that contrary to speculations that Adekunle Gold may not be available to perform at any event because he might be on honey moon as a newly wed, he is billed to perform at an elaborate corporate event scheduled for Friday, January 18, 2019, in Lagos.