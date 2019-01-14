Confederation Cup: Rangers beat Bantu!

Nigeria’ reigning Aiteo cup champions, Rangers International F.C of Enugu, Sunday afternoon inside the 20,000 capacity Setsoto stadium, Maseru, earned a valuable win over host’ Bantu F.C with a 2-1 score in the first leg of Total Confederation cup 2018/2019 encounter.

Top scorers for the ‘Flying Antelopes’, Bright Silas and Aguda Godwin were the scorers for the coach Olugbenga Ogunbote side who let in a late goal off the boot of twenty-six year old South African import, Lazola Jokojokwane.

Silas shot Rangers in front on 20 minutes connecting beautifully with a Chidera Eze’ inch perfect cross while Aguda increased the lead on 87 minutes with another Chidera’ assist to send the travelling delegation into wild jubilation.

Inter into Coppa quarters at San Siro closed after racist chanting

However, a little loss of concentration from the backline of the seven time Nigerian league champions allowed the host to half the deficit as Jokojokwane Lazola scored from a tight angle on 89 minutes.

Rangers gaffer, Olugbenga Ogunbote said after the encounter, “It was a great performance from my players but for the last minute loss of concentration. It will always get better. I believe that Bantu is not a bad side but we by the special grace of God we shall finish the job we have started here.”

Captain of the day, Godwin Aguda said after the crunch encounter, “I give God all the glory for this victory. I believe that God’s favor is upon us and we shall continue the good work in Enugu on Sunday.”

Rangers will take on the Lesotho league champions in the return leg slated for Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium, Enugu on Sunday, January 20, 2019 with the aggregate winner qualifying for the group stage of Total Confederation cup 2018/2019.