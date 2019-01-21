Confed Cup: Rangers will do well in group stage – Chukwu

Rangers Technical Director, Christian Chukwu, has promised that the club will do well in the group stage of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Cup.

Speaking in Enugu on Monday, Chukwu said the club would do well to qualify from the group in spite of the calibre of teams in the group.

Rangers International Football Club of Enugu has been paired in group B with Esperance of Tunisia, C.S Sfaxian of Tunisia and Salitas FC of Burkina Faso.

”People may see our group as a tough one, but we will only know when the stage kicks off as all the teams in the group respect one another.

READ ALSO: ‘More English than Spanish’ – Fabregas admits wrench of leaving Premier League

”As we are talking of the clubs in the group, even the teams will be afraid of Rangers and we are not going to underrate any club.

”We have our own job to do and we must do it well. Our job is to prepare well for the matches because the teams would like to prove a point against us.

”Rangers is a team known to survive difficult situations and our never-say-die spirit has not departed us,” he said.

He noted that the teams from Tunisia are ‘regular customers’ to continental competitions, but posited that the Tunisian clubs could not get it right always.

”When the group stage kicks off, we will know the strength of the teams in the group and it will even be an added advantage to our ambition.

”This is because to face and qualify from a strong group will do us a favour of facing other teams strongly after the group stage.

”If you want to be a champion, you must be ready to wrestle down other champions.

“So, we welcome the challenge and hope to come out on top,” Chukwu said. (NAN)