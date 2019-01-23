Computer Village, Ladipo Market agog as Obi, Agbaje visit

Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Peter Obi, and the party’s governorship candidate in Lagos, Mr Jimi Agbaje, on Wednesday visited the popular Computer Village in Ikeja.

Reports have it that the two candidates, along with the party’s deputy governorship candidate in the state, Mrs Haleema Busari and others, walked round the market interacting with traders.

Obi and Agbaje acknowledged cheers from excited traders who chanted in their support as they moved from one location to another in a long procession of party faithful and supporters.

It was a carnival-like atmosphere as traders and party faithful danced to sounds dished out by flutists and drummers on the candidates’ train.

Business activities were partially suspended at the market as many traders shut their shops to join the moving Obi/Agbaje train while those who opened for business viewed the procession from their respective shops.

Many people trooped into the market later, struggling into the crowd to shake hands with the two candidates.

The security details escorting the candidates had a hectic time controlling the crowd of people who had massed around them.

Reports have it that Obi and Agbaje had earlier in the day met with officials of Computer and Allied Products Dealers Association of Nigeria (CAPDAN).

The candidates who arrived the market at about 10 am, left around 12. 30 pm for Ladipo Auto Spare parts Market in Mushin.

At the Ladipo market, Agbaje and Obi also moved around interacting with traders and visitors.

Both men were all smiles as many people holding PDP flags chanted their names and that of the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Traffic was at a standstill for some time within the market due to the crowd wanting to see the candidates.