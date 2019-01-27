Community council disowns ‘missing’ monarch

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

THE Ogeloyinbo-in-Council of Aiyetoro, Ondo State and the registered trustees of the Holy Apostles’ Church, Aiyetoro have disowned the claimant to the throne, ‘Oba’ Oluwambe Ojagbohunmi.

It equally disowned the Principal Secretary of Aiyetoro, Ademolu Atimishe, noting that the recognised Secretary General of the community remained Apostle Dele Kudehinbu.

The council was reacting to the alarm raised by Atimishe that the ‘Oba’ was missing after he was invited to a peace and reconciliation meeting by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Speaking in Akure, members of the Ogeloyinbo-in-Council, Bishop Eremibo Rainbow Eretan, and Most Rev Henry Ojagbohunmi said, “The claim of the disappearance of Oluwambe Ojagbohunmi is unfounded.

“He was arrested on the 14th January 2019 with combined efforts of security agencies and was charged to court the following day over certain criminal offences bordering on robberies, violence and destruction of properties”, they said.

“ He is currently in police detention on the orders of the court. “It must be noted that some of his co-accused had earlier been arrested, charged and detained in Akure Prison on the orders of the court, pending further hearing.

“lt must be emphasized that the allegations for which Oluwambe and members of his group in Aiyetoro are being prosecuted were allegedly committed mostly on the 11th of January 2018.

“On that day, members of Oluwambe’s group (whom he christened ‘prayer warriors’) allegedly attacked law-abiding residents of the community with dangerous weapons with the aim of killing them and destroying properties.

“The Ogeloyinbo of Aiyetoro is Oba Micah Olaseni Ajijo. He succeeded Oba Gad Olofin Asogbon who transited to glory on the 13th of February 2015.

Reacting on behalf of Ojagbohunmi, however, Atimishe alleged that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Igbokoda, Mr. Oladapo Williams, was behind the disappearance of the monarch.