Collect your PVCs to vote APC, Adegeye urges electorate

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—The All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate of the House of Representatives in Amuwo Odofin Federal Constituency, Princess Riskat Adegeye has charged electorate to take their destiny in their hands in the forthcoming general elections by ensuring collection of Permanent Voter Cards, PVC, in order to be able to vote for APC.

Adegeye, who spoke at APC campaign rally, last Thursday, at Festac Town, Lagos which was attended by artisans, traders, residents and party supporters, explained that PVC is a weapon that residents can use to vote credible leaders in the election slated for February 16 and March 2nd this year.

Amuwo-Odofin LG Chairman urges youths to shun crime

Adegeye and several personalities who attended the rally, which included; Chairman of Amuwo Odofin, Mr. Buraimoh Valentine, Chairman of Oriade Local Council Developmdnt Area, LCDA, APC candidates in the State Assembly, and party chieftains, all expressed the need to sheathe their sword and work together for the victory of the party by mobilizing APC members to vote to justify the popularity of the party in the area.

Buhari in Onitsha, pledges to commence East/North railway line if re-elected

According to Adegeye; “We have been mobilizing people to get their PVC, we urge people to take advantage of the opportunity provided by the Independent National Electoral Commission to collect their PVC at the council Secretariat, it’s important, that’s the avenue to partake in the election to vote APC candidates.”