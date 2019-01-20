Collect your PVCs, let your votes count for Okowa, Majemite urges Urhobos

By Willie Samson

The Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Campaign Council, Delta Central Chapter, Olorogun Fred Okiemute Majemite has urged Urhobos who are yet to collect their Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, to do so and ensure that their votes count for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Majemite, who is also the coordinator of ‘ Team Majemite For Okowa 2019 ‘, made the call in his address at Ughelii South riverine community of Olota, disclosed that officials of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, are giving uncollected PVCs to their owners in the various wards in the state.

While listing the laudable achievements of Governor Okowa in every sector of the economy across the state, he urged the Urhobos of Eghwu and Okparabe riverine communities of Olota, Gbaregolor, Asa, Omafuvwe , Etefe and Alagbabri at the campaign visit to vote massively for Governor Okowa and other PDP candidates in the forthcoming general elections and ensure that their votes count for Governor Okowa and other PDP candidates.

2019 Polls: We’re going to be professional says new IGP

His words: ” PDP is the only political party that has the Nigerian masses at heart. So vote and protect your votes for Governor Okowa and other PDP candidates ”

The former Delta State Commissioner also promised to deliver the requests made by the people in their separate addresses to the appropriate quarters, saying that he was aware that Governor Okowa has given approval for the construction of the road in the area .” The road will started and completed. The road master (Governor Okowa ) is a man that keeps to his promises, that is why he his called Ekwueme”

Some of the requests contained in the addresses of the Urhobo riverine communities in Ughelli South beside the construction of the road , include: provision of rural electrification, provision of solar water system, completion of the health care centre project, empowerment programmes , building of markets amongst others just as they promised to vote massively for Governor Okowa and other PDP candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

The chief host of the event and Special Assistant (SA) to Governor Okowa on Political Matters, Hon. Anthony Oviri Uto, a native of Olota community in a media chat with newsmen at the event vowed to influence over 3000 votes from none PDP and APC members in the area for Governor Okowa and other PDP candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

Lagos 2019: Sanwo-Olu tasks campaign groups on reconciliation of aggrieved members

In a brief media chat with journalists at his Ughelli residence shortly after the campaign visit, Chief Majemite expressed appreciation to the Urhobo riverine communities in Ughelli South for their warm reception and pledged to vote for Governor Okowa and other PDP candidates in the forthcoming general elections

The Chairman, PDP Campaign Council, Delta Central chapter, Olorogun Fred ajemite making a speech at his campaign visit to Ughelli South Urhobo riverine community of Olota