Cobbler lands in court for allegedly belonging to secret cult

A cobbler, Tobi Ayeni, 20, was on Thursday arraigned before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos charged with alleged membership of a secret cult, ‘Eiye Confraternity’.

Ayeni, of Oyekunle Street, Baroda, Lagos, is facing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy and belonging to an unlawful society.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that the accused and others still at large, committed the offences on Jan. 2 at about 8:00 pm in Oworonshoki area of Lagos.

Ihiehie said that the accused and others at large did not only belong to a secret society but were seen smoking Indian hemp.

He said that the accused was apprehended after a distress call was made to the station by some residents.

He also said that the accused who confessed to the police to belonging to the said society revealed that he joined the group in 2015 through one Baba-Isho, also a member.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 42 (a) and 411 of the Criminal Laws Cap C17, Vol. 3 Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

The Magistrate, Mrs E. Kubeinje, granted him bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties each in like sum.

Kubeinje said that the sureties must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction and should be gainfully employed.

She ordered that the sureties must produce evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government and that their addresses should be verified by the police.

The magistrate adjourned the case until March 4 for substantive trial. (NAN)