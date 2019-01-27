COAS reads riot act to military personnel over elections

- Says violate electoral laws, face Armed Forces Act
- By Evelyn Usman
- The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai , weekend in Lagos, advised Army personnel to display professionalism during the forthcoming elections, threatening to bring the full weight of the Armed Forces Act on any personnel who violated electoral laws.
Buratai handed down the warning while commissioning the newly constructed Officers and Senior Non Commissioned Officers, SNCOs quarters at the Nigerian Army Signal Barracks, in Mile 2, area of the state.
Represented by the Chief of Logistics, Major General E. O Udoh, Buratai, he advised personnel to report any unwholesome activities beyond their powers to the appropriate authorities for prompt action, during the elections.
He said: “Our constitutional mandates demand our unalloyed subordination to civil authority. To this end, I want to commend the cordial and progressive civil military relationship that exists between us and the Nigerian people. The Army shall continue to provide military aid to civilian authority and power, to guarantee the security of our nation.
“In this regard I wish to remind us that the 2019 General elections that is starting in three weeks, would take our ingenuity and resources as we support the Independent Electoral Commission, the Nigerian Police and other security agencies in conducting a successful election. All officers and soldiers must remain apolitical and exhibit exceptional professionalism into the fort coming tasks.
“You must report any unwholesome activities up the chain of command once it is beyond your powers and command. The full weight of the Armed Forces Act will be visited on any personnel found culpable in committing any electoral law”
He noted that in spite of the plethora of security challenges confronting the country, the welfare of troops had retained its importance, even as he described the newly constructed quarters as a validation of his vision of providing the necessary resources and infrastructure to motivate the Nigerian Army personnel in the discharge of their professional duties.
Earlier in his opening remarks, the Commander, Corps of Signals, Major General Clement Olugboju, explained that out of the six constructed blocks of flats, two of the blocks comprising 16 one-bedroom flats were for officers, while four blocks comprising 40 two- bedroom flats were for Senior Non Commissioned Officers.
Describing the event as a historic day , he said “ This seemed unrealisable some few years ago but today, we have achieved a life long aspiration for the Corps”, even as he assured that the quarters would be maintained at all times.