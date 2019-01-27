COAS reads riot act to military personnel over elections

Buratai handed down the warning while commissioning the newly constructed Officers and Senior Non Commissioned Officers, SNCOs quarters at the Nigerian Army Signal Barracks, in Mile 2, area of the state.

Represented by the Chief of Logistics, Major General E. O Udoh, Buratai, he advised personnel to report any unwholesome activities beyond their powers to the appropriate authorities for prompt action, during the elections.

He said: “Our constitutional mandates demand our unalloyed subordination to civil authority. To this end, I want to commend the cordial and progressive civil military relationship that exists between us and the Nigerian people. The Army shall continue to provide military aid to civilian authority and power, to guarantee the security of our nation.

“In this regard I wish to remind us that the 2019 General elections that is starting in three weeks, would take our ingenuity and resources as we support the Independent Electoral Commission, the Nigerian Police and other security agencies in conducting a successful election. All officers and soldiers must remain apolitical and exhibit exceptional professionalism into the fort coming tasks.