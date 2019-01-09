CNPP pooh-poohs Owan-Enoh’s adoption in Cross River

By Ike Uchechukwu

THE Conference of Nigerian Political Parties, CNPP, has described those who adopted the Cross River State Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Sen. John Owan-Enoh as impersonators and impostors.

Dissociating members of the CNPP from the action, they also dismissed the adoption Owan-Enoh as a scam, charade and meaningless.

Briefing newsmen at Transcorp Metropolitan Hotel Calabar, yesterday, the Chairman of the group, Mr. Sunday Michael, said the adoption of Sen. Owan-Enoh by eight political parties was a charade. His words: “We are flummoxed and aghast beyond comprehension as to why a politician in the class of Senator Owan-Enoh will be so gullible and perhaps out of desperation to govern the state is so deceived by inconsequential scavengers, impersonators and impostors.

“As a matter of fact, the said adoption, which in truth was nothing but a scam, with all the ingredients of fraud spiced around it, was attended by 12 political parties and not 15 as was claimed. Out of the 12, six were impersonators and impostors. That is to say only six out of the 12 parties were in attendance

“We hereby dissociate the Conference of Nigerian Political Parties, which is made up of 32 political parties from the purported adoption of Owan-Enoh by eight political parties.”

Ordinarily we would not have dissipated our energy and precious time to respond to a meaningless adoption, however to set the records straight so as not to mis-inform treasured and adorable good people of Cross River into believing that the rest of us sitting here with you are on the same page with the crop of hustlers behind the so called adoption.’’

Speaking further, Mr. Michael said that nobody including party chairmen authorized their candidates to adopt Owan-Enoh and the six parties did not send anyone to represent them.

“We are putting finishing touches on our planned adoption of one of our candidates on the 26th January at Trancorp. The event will be attended by all parties’ governorship candidates and their deputies, state chairmen of political parties and their excos, the National Executive of the CNPP, and Civil Society groups,” he disclosed.