Close ranks to attain victory, Kano PDP governorship candidate urges supporters

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) flag bearer in Kano state, Engr. Abba Kabir-Yusuf has called on all supporters of the party in the state to come together for the victory of the party in all positions during the forthcoming general elections.

Man in court for alleged sodomy

This is contained in a statement signed by the governorship candidate’s spokesperson, Mr Sanusi Dawakin-Tofa and made available to newsmen in Kano on Wednesday.

He said the judgement which favoured Kabir-Yusuf had proven the right decision of the PDP delegates in Kano state who massively voted for him as popular candidate capable of transforming Kano into an economically viable state.

According to him, the verdict did not come as a surprise considering the facts presented before the court.

The court upheld the candidature of Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf as the PDP’s flag bearer for the 2019 governorship election in the state.

NAN reports that a high court sitting in Kano, presided over by Justice A T Badamasi, on Monday, Jan. 14 dismissed the case against Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, the PDP governorship candidate in the state.

The court upheld the candidature of Kabir-Yusuf as the PDP’s flag-bearer for the 2019 governorship election.

Badamasi dismissed the suit of Jaafar Sani-Bello who challenged the emergence of Kabir-Yusuf after the party’s Primary elections held in Kano on the ground of its ‘statute bar’.

NAN recalls that Jaafar Sani-Bello filed a case seeking the court to declare him as the party’s flag bearer, but in its judgement, the court decided against the plaintiff. (NAN)