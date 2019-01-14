CJN’s trial, diversionary of Buhari’s questionable integrity —Udeogaranya

By Ebun Sessou

A recent decampee from All Progressives Congress, APC, to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Charles Udeogaranya yesterday said President Muhammadu Buhari administration has scored an all time low by charging the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, before the Code of Conduct Tribunal, based on a purported petition submitted to the Code of Conduct Bureau on Wednesday, January 9, 2019.

According to Udeogaranya, “instead of President Buhari who claimed inability to afford N55 million party nomination fees to concentrate on clearing his name over allegation of acquisition of Keystone Bank and 9Mobile (formerly Etisalat), he now resorts to chasing the shadows of the CJN over mere forgetful thoughts and bank accounts of which he is entitled to as a world traveller and a citizen nearing retirement age.

“President Buhari should explain to Nigerians why the unusual delay in the appointment of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen as at when due and if that is unconnected to charging the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen,before the Code of Conduct Tribunal.”