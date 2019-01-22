CJN absent as Protesters storm CCT, demand withdrawal of charge

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – Over one thousand protesters, on Tuesday, stormed the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, asking the Federal Government to withdraw the non assets declaration charge it preferred against the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

The placard and national flag wielding protesters surrounded the perimeters of the Tribunal which is located at the Jabi District of the Federal Capital Territory, drumming and chanting in solidarity to the embattled CJN.

Among the protesters included groups of Muslim women, lawyers and several civil society organisations.

Armed mobile policemen were however stationed at strategic locations within and outside the CCT premises.

Meanwhile, for the second time, the CJN, declined to appear before the Mr. Danladi Umar’s led three-member tribunal.

A consortium of over 80 lawyers led by a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Chief Wole Olanipekun, however announced their appearance for the CJN.

Olanipekun drew attention of the tribunal to two different high court orders, as well as an order of the National Industrial Court, stopping trial of the CJN pending determination of the cases.

He further notified the tribunal that the Abuja Division of Court of Appeal is already seized of the facts of the case.

Consequently, Olanipekun applied for the trial to be adjourned indefinitely pending the decision of the court of appeal.



“The Supreme Court had repeatedly held that it will amount to judicial rascality and irresponsibility if a court or tribunal is aware and still proceed”, Olanipekun submitted.

More details soon.