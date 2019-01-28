Update: Why tribunal upheld Fayemi’s election

Breaking:

…..says PDP, Olusola failed to prove alleged rigging

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – The Ekiti State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja, on Monday, declared Dr. Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as the bona-fide winner of the July 14, 2018, governorship election in Ekiti State.

The tribunal, in a unanimous judgement by a three-man panel of Justices, said there was no merit in the petition the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its candidate in the election, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, lodged to challenge Fayemi’s election victory.

It therefore dismissed the petition, maintaining that the petitioners failed to by way of credible evidence, prove that the election was marred by irregularities.

The lead verdict was read by Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Suleiman Belgore.

According to him, both PDP and its candidate were unable to substantiate their claim that the governorship election in many polling units were characterized by lack of accreditation, over-voting, mutilation of results, inacurate ballot account, snatching of election of materials, inducement of voters, irreconcilable figures and cancellation of results at polling units where they secured highest number of votes.

Justice Belgore held that “scanty evidence” the petitioners laid before the tribunal was not sufficient to warrant the annulment of votes credited to the APC.

He stressed that inability of the petitioners to call adequate witnesses to testify with regards to the polling units where the alleged irregularities occurred, amounted to dumping of evidence before the tribunal without pleadings.

Justice Belgore held that in the absence of credible evidence substantiated with pleadings, all the allegations raised by the petitioners were therefore deemed abandoned.

“Evidence of facts not pleaded goes to nothing”, the tribunal’s Chairman held.

He said the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, with respect to the Ekiti state governorship election, would continue to enjoy the presumption of regularity, until such presumption is displaced with credible evidence.

The tribunal held that scanty evidence before it, “did not resolve presumption of regularity in favour of the petitioners”.

“On the whole, we hold that the petitioners failed to prove the allegations on the balance of probability.

More so, the tribunal noted that some of the complaints raised by the petitioners were at variance with evidence they adduced before it.

“In fact, oral evidence of some of the witnesses called by the petitioners, strengthened the case of the Respondents”.

“It is clear that the irregularities claimed in the petition cannot be sustained. We found no reason to disturb the results”.

The Justice Belgore led panel said it was satisfied that the governorship election was conducted in substantial compliance with the Electoral Act, adding that evidence of most of the witnesses brought by the petitioners were discredited during cross-examination.

He held that despite claims of deliberate destruction of its votes, “it is instructive that no single voided ballot paper was tendered before this tribunal”.

He held that the onus was on the petitioners to prove most of the allegations which were criminal in nature, beyond every reasonable doubt.

It will be recalled that the tribunal had on January 9, reserved judgment on the matter after all the parties adopted their final written addresses.

Cited as 1st to 3rd Respondents in the petition marked EPT/BKS/GOV/01/18, were INEC, the APC and Fayemi.

The petitioners specifically prayed the tribunal to sack Fayemi on the premise that the governorship election was not only flawed, but conducted without substantial compliance to the Electoral Act.

They further contended that Fayemi was not qualified to participate in the contest, having been earlier indicted in a report by a commission of inquiry that was constituted by the Ekiti State Government to probe his first term in office as governor.

Olusola, through his lawyer Mr. Yusuf Alli, SAN, sought to be declared governor, having secured the highest number of validly cast votes.

However, the Respondents, through their lawyers, Chief Charles Edosomwan, SAN, Akin Olujinmi, SAN, and Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition which they argued was grossly incompetent.

The Respondents, aside contending that the petitioners failed to prove their allegation that the election was marred by irregularities, further drew attention of the tribunal that the said report that indicted Fayemi had since been quashed by a court of competent jurisdiction.

They insisted that the petitioners failed to discharge the burden of prove placed on them by the law, adding that various portions of the petition were vague.

Whereas the PDP candidate called a total of 71 witnesses that testified before the tribunal, Fayemi closed his defence after he produced four witnesses that testified on his behalf.