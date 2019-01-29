CISLAC tackles FG, insists anti-corruption war lopsided

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC, on Tuesday, said it was concerned that the country failed to make any progress in the newly released Corruption Perception Index, CPI, a situation it blamed on the lopsided execution of President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption agenda.

The 2018 CPI that was released globally by Transparency International had revealed that Nigeria neither improved nor progressed in the perception of corruption in the public administration.



Nigeria scored 27 out of 100 points, thus maintaining the same score as in the 2017 CPI.

In the country comparison, Nigeria ranked 144 out of 180 countries.

According to CISLAC, the latest ranking was an indication that “Nigeria is still perceived as highly corrupt”.

It said, “Since the current administration came into power on the anti-corruption ticket, a very few politically Exposed Persons, PEPs, have been duly sentenced on anti-corruption charges.

“Despite some indisputable evidence, many corrupt politicians and businessmen and women seem to be above the law and out of reach of law enforcement.

“Recent corruption scandals, including the GandujeGate, ShemaGate, DasukiGate, Ikoinate, among others, have not seen diligent investigations, prosecutions and convictions of these cases and other Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs).

“The authorities need to understand that these acts deepen a sense of hopelessness among well-meaning Nigerians”.

In a statement that was signed by its Executive Director, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, CISLAC, further urged the federal government to stop granting “fraudulent” tax wavers to multinational firms.

“Frivolous and fraudulent tax wavers to multinational and Nigerian companies, especially in high net revenue sectors such as oil and gas, communication and construction need to be stopped.

“They clearly do not benefit Nigerian population. If Nigerian democracy and governance is to be preserved, the origins of huge assets of Nigerian real owners need be disclosed and in case of PEPs, military and non-military personnel, religious leaders and other public figures, diligently explained to Nigerians.

“You may recall that in February last year When the 2017 Corruption Perception Index (CPI) was released, some challenged the results and stated that it did not reflect the situation in the country, while others agreed that corruption has truly eaten deep into the Nigerian system and that the score was a true reflection of the state of corruption in Nigeria.

“CISLAC notes that lack of progress in the fight against corruption as testifed by this year’s edition of the CPI is a consequence of partial or non-implementation of recommendations issued by corruption experts and activists.

“There were recommendations that accompanied the launch of the CPI 2017, one of which was for the immediate appointment and prompt inauguration of the National Procurement Council (NPC) as provided in the Public Procurement Act.

“In 2018, the Permanent Secretary, at the Open Government Week 2018, responded to the question 0f when the NPC would be inaugurated by Stating that “the Council has in fact been constituted and its inauguration will be done very soon.”

“Regrettably, CISLAC notes that despite corruption in procurement which is responsible for around 70% of the aggregated corruption in the public administration, the NPC has still not been inaugurated.

“Another recommendation urged the Government of Nigeria and the Legislature to strengthen anti-corruption institutions and provide adequate protection and encouragement for whistleblowers.

“The confirmation of 60 nominees for leadership Positions across various institutions, including agencies vital to fighting corruption continues to suffer delay, which has continued to undermine governance and complicate the fight against corruption in the country.

“With the inability of the present administration to stop political boycott of key appointments and pass the much needed legislation such as the Proceeds of Crime Bill and to implement the recommendations given at the launch of the CPI 2017, it is no wonder that Nigeria’s score in 2018 is no different than 2017.

“Let us underscore that “acting” leadership of any anti-corruption and law enforcement institution is falling short when these institutions should spearhead the combating pervasive corruption and organised crime as in the case of Nigeria.

“Furthermore, the public image of the anti-corruption campaign in Nigeria is tarnished domestically and internationally with extremely slow progress to move on numerous anti-corruption commitments made by the Government.

“14 commitments were made as part of the Open Government Partnership effort. In some cases, a modest progress has been made. However, majority of the 14 commitments are unfulfilled.

“20 commitments were also made by the President Buhari’s administration in London 2016 during an anti-corruption conference.

“Of this number, not a single commitment has been completed three years thereafter. 50% of anti-corruption commitments are under way while 25 % are inactive. 25% of commitments are in progress.

“Public participation and active reporting of corruption is seriously hindered by the absence of the Whistleblower Protection Act that would ensure the protection of the Whistleblowers from dismissals, suspensions, harassments, discriminations or intimidation.

“Let us be clear, no country can make progress without insider reportage of corruption abuses”, it added.