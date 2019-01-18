Chukwueze’s goal can’t save Villarreal in Copa Del Rey

Samuel Chukwueze scored again, but it was not enough for Villarreal to advance to the last eight of the Copa Del Rey in Spain as they crashed out to Espanyol.

Chukwueze was on target after 42 minutes, when he fired home from inside the box.

The 19-year-old ‘Samu’ has now scored five goals in all competitions for Villarreal.

However, Villarreal were eliminated 5-3 on aggregate after they lost 3-1 Thursday night at Espanyol.

The La Liga clubs of Super Eagles stars Kenneth Omeruo and Moses Simon, Leganes and Levante respectively, have also been sent packing in the Round of 16 of the Spanish cup competition.