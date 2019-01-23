Chris Brown to sue alleged rape victim for defamation

R&B singer, Chris Brown, 29, said he would take legal action against his alleged rape victim over defamation of character.

Brown and two others were recently arrested and detained by the Police in France for allegedly raping a 24 year-old woman in his hotel room in Paris on the night of Jan. 15.

The trio were arrested on Monday and kept in custody while police probe the complaint, but later released on Tuesday with investigation still ongoing.

The singer issued a statement on his Instagram account on Tuesday denying the accusation.

“I wanna make it perfectly clear ….. This is false and a whole lot of CAP!,” he wrote in the all-caps message. “… For my daughter and my family this is so disrespectful and is against my character and morals!!!!” he wrote

Brown’s Parisian lawyer, Raphael Chiche, says, “Chris Brown is free. No lawsuits were filed against him. He vigorously challenges the charges against him. A complaint for slanderous denunciation will be filed tomorrow with the public prosecutor of Paris.’’

The singer claimed not to have been alone with the women, insisting that he was playing music off his iPhone in the living room of the suite with 20 people around him the entire time the crime was alleged to have occurred.

According to TMZ news, a source in the judicial system of Paris disclosed that the R&B singer and actor was released with no conditions and free to leave the country is a sign authorities have problems with the case.