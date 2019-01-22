Chris Brown arrested over rape accusation in France

R&B singer, Chris Brown, has been arrested in Paris following a rape accusation by a 24-year-old woman.

French officials said Brown and two others were currently in custody after a woman filed a rape allegation in northwest Paris after meeting her in a nightclub, Fox 5 news reported.

The arrests were first reported by French tabloid Closer, which said the three were arrested after the woman alleged she was raped at Brown’s hotel suite on the night of January 15.

Police said one of the others held is Brown’s bodyguard.

The singer was arrested on Monday and remains in custody while police probe the complaint.

The woman is said to have followed the singer to his hotel room where the incident allegedly occurred.

Prosecutors in the French capital confirmed that the 29-year-old faced criminal charges after the alleged sex attack a week ago.

“He is accused of a rape and is being held at the judicial police offices in the 1st arrondissement,” said a prosecuting source.

“He was arrested with two others on Monday, and interviews and other enquiries are ongoing. The offence is said to have taken place on the night of January 15 this year.”

The complainant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said she met Brown at a nightclub and then returned to his hotel with other women and a total of three men.

“The woman said she was abused by Brown, a bodyguard, and a friend, and then she was left alone with the star,” said another source in Paris.

“A total of three men were arrested at Brown’s hotel. They did not resist police, and now have lawyers representing them.”

Brown’s publicists at Sony Music would not immediately comment.