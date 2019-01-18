China invitational: Falcons for losers’ final

African champions the Super Falcons will now battle Romania Sunday in the losers’ final of the China invitational tournament after they went down 3-0 to the hosts today.

Falcons coach Thomas Dennerby said his team will bounce back against Romania, who lost their own semifinal to South Korea.

“We hope to do better in the next match,” he said.

“The girls are equal to the task ahead.”

China took the lead after nine minutes before they dominated the encounter in the second half with two more goals.

Li Ying grabbed a brace for the Steel Roses.