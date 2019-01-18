Breaking News
Translate

China invitational: Falcons for losers’ final

On 8:08 pmIn Sports by Nwafor PolycarpComments

African champions the Super Falcons will now battle Romania Sunday in the losers’ final of the China invitational tournament after they went down 3-0 to the hosts today.

Thomas Dennerby
Dennerby

Falcons coach Thomas Dennerby said his team will bounce back against Romania, who lost their own semifinal to South Korea.

“We hope to do better in the next match,” he said.

It will be good if govt can keep their promises to players- Godwin Izilein

“The girls are equal to the task ahead.”

China took the lead after nine minutes before they dominated the encounter in the second half with two more goals.

Li Ying grabbed a brace for the Steel Roses.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.