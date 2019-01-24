Chima Anyaso charges stakeholders, privileged citizens to invest in education

Chairman of the 2019 Education Accolades Day, Abia State, Dr Chima Anyaso has charged stakeholders and privileged individuals in the state to invest in education as the true panacea for sustainable development.

Dr Anyaso in his address, told the congregants that he saw the need to invest in education early in life and at 26 years old he built a nursery school in his community to provide free education to indigent pupils and set a higher standard of education than is obtained in the community.

The PDP chieftain recounted how he started the school and how far the school has come. According him, eleven years ago when the first set of Nursery pupils were admitted into the school there were only 24 of them but today the school has graduated her second set of primary six pupils and has over five hundred students receiving free qualitative education.

Dr Anyaso also commended the executive Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Victor Ikpeazu who also spoke at the event. He described the governor’s efforts and input in educational sector as laudable and stating that Abia has remained number One in WAEC due to Dr Okezie Ikpeazu’s commitment to reviving education in the State. Dr Anyaso also assured the ministry of education in the state of maximum co-operation. He presented awards to various recipients in categories.