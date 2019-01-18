Child abuse: Nursing mother docked for alleged assault on maid

The Police on Friday dragged a 36-year-old nursing mother, Folake Ogunrinu, before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court for allegedly assaulting her maid by piercing her back with blade.

Reports have it that Ogunrinu of Sanyo area, Ibadan, faces a count charge of unlawful assault.

According to the Police Prosecutor, Insp. James Oriola, the defendant, on Jan.11, at about 5 p.m., at Sanyo area, Ibadan, unlawfully assaulted her maid, a 12-year-old minor (name withheld) with blade.

Oriola said: “Ogunrinu allegedly beat and pierced the minor’s back with blade and caused her grievous harm on the upper arm and back.

“The nursing mother beat the victim on the excuse that the victim, who helps her nurse her baby, was caught stealing from the baby’s formula/milk.

“The victim is said to be a child to the Ogunrinu’s family friend.”

The offence, the prosecutor added, contravened Section 335 of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State 2000.

Reports have it that if found guilty of the offence, the defendant risks seven years imprisonment.

However, having pleaded not guilty to the charge, the defence counsel, Mr O. Adesina, asked for the defendant’s bail on most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Mrs Odunola Latunji, thereafter, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case till Jan 31 for trial.