Chief Rita Lori-Ogbebor: A woman of her people

By Morenike Taire

AS a well cut blue diamond glitters from many facets, so does the Igba of Warri (Irojowo), Chief Rita Lori-Ogbebor. Best known as an entrepreneur; founder, owner and CEO of the famous RitaLori Hotels in Lagos, Abuja and Delta, Lori Ogbebor’s business interests actually span shipping, agriculture and real estate.

Unknown to many, however, the young Rita Lori who is today a household name and an institution, began her phenomenal work life as a Broadcast Journalist, a tag of which she remains immensely proud.

It is to this relatively short stint in journalism, as the first female Director of Programmes at the then Nigerian Television Service, NTS, during the Nigerian Civil War, that she attributes her devotion to social justice, human rights and activism in later life.

An unabashed nationalist, it was at this point also that she formed the patriotic fervour that informed her belief in the indivisibility of the sovereign nation, Nigeria. This has nonetheless not detracted her from her unequivocal devotion to the progress of her native Delta State where she continues to agitate tirelessly for the upliftment of the downtrodden and the disenfranchised.

Infrastructural development

It is as a direct result of her agitations that the Delta State Oil-Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, was established by the James Ibori administration in 2006, by a law that directs that 50 per cent of the 13 per cent derivation funds accruing to the state from the Federal Government as a result of its oil exploration activities in the region, be employed to fast track human and infrastructural development in the region.

Not resting on her oars, she has continued to play a regulatory role, albeit informally, in fine-tuning the roles and activities of the agency. At the launch of a concrete jetty construction by the commission at her Warri community of Ajigba in Warri South Local Government of the state, she hailed the efforts, advising it to remain a people-based interventionist agency with total commitment to developing the oil and gas bearing areas of the region.

This is but a tip of the iceberg of the myriad of interventions offered by Chief Lori-Ogbebor.

For the ordinary and downtrodden peoples of her beloved state, she has fought many battles, using the peaceful means of litigation very often, in spite of being an acclaimed organiser of people and a prominent grassroots influencer. One of the most influential Nigerians alive, Chief Rita Lori-Ogbebor rejects being tagged a politician but uses her vast influence and goodwill to push policies that she believes would raise the standard of living of her people.

Philosophy of life

Lori-Ogbebor’s uncanny ability to influence culture is not limited only to her native Delta. One of the first real estate investors in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, her RitaLori Hotel in Surulere, Lagos State has for half a century been a social hub where many leaders of today had their leisure in their youth.

A prominent example is Minister for Power, Works and Housing; and former governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Raji Fashola, who said he learned how to swim at the hotel’s swimming pool.

Her journalism stint also exposed her to some of Nigeria’s most beloved musicians of the golden era: Victor Olaiya, Victor Uwaifor, Jimi Solanke and others. Perhaps this exposure encouraged her to form a band in which she was a powerful vocalist.

Her entire philosophy of life is hinged upon her being an Itsekiri princess, towing the inspiring path of her great grandmother whose traditional title she was found worthy to inherit.

It is this legacy that she seeks to preserve by holding tenaciously on to the virtues of dignity, uprightness and social responsibility.

Fielding questions from Vanguard journalists recently, Chief Lori-Ogbebor was tasked on where she gets the courage to face powerful opponents in government and the corporate world, “It’s not that I am not afraid,”, she revealed, “but I don’t care.”

On the other side of the stern disciplinarian is a warm and caring humanitarian, a loving mother and grandmother, as well as a hostess par excellence. Chief Rita Lori-Ogebor is a visionary, a shrewd businesswoman, an avowed nationalist and a devotee to social justice.