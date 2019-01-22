Chidi Izuwah gets Senate confirmation as DG, ICRC

By Godfrey Oritze

THE Senate has confirmed the appointment of Engr. Chidi Izuwah as the substantive Director-General/CEO of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Works, Sen. Kabiru Gaya, said the three senators from Abia, the nominee’s state, endorsed his nomination.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in November 2018, forwarded his name to the Senate for confirmation.

Engr. Izuwah joined the ICRC in 2009 as the pioneer Executive Director, Public Private Partnership Resource Department which he set up.

He was responsible for catalyzing Public and Private expertise and resources towards putting in place a world class PPP pre-contract regulatory framework and guidelines for driving the preparation and development phase of Federal PPP Projects.

During his period in that function the ICRC was declared the African PPP Champion for the year 2010.

Izuwah was in June 2016 made the Executive Director, Support Services Department (EDSS).

He holds a first degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and a Master’s degree in Hydraulic Engineering from the University of New Castle Upon Tyne in the United Kingdom.

He is a Harvard, Wharton, Columbia University and Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad Executive Education Alumni.

Izuwah started his career as a lecturer in Fluvial Hydraulics and Water Power Engineering at the University of Port Harcourt, Nigeria in 1986.