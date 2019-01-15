Chelsea face disciplinary action over alleged racist chanting

Chelsea FC is facing disciplinary action over alleged anti-Semitic chanting by their supporters during a Europa League match against Vidi FC in Budapest last month, UEFA said in a statement on Tuesday.

The European soccer body said it had completed an investigation and that “in relation to the alleged racist incidents that occurred at the match, UEFA has announced that disciplinary proceedings have been instigated against Chelsea FC.”

The hearing will take place on Feb. 28, UEFA added.

British media reported some Chelsea supporters chanted offensive songs about Tottenham Hotspur fans early in their 2-2 draw in Hungary.

Chelsea issued a statement following the game describing anti-Semitism as “abhorrent to this club and the overwhelming majority of our fans.”

Chelsea progressed to the knockout stage as Group L winners ahead of BATE Borisov in second.

Vidi were eliminated after finishing third.