Chelsea block Michy Batshuayi loan to Monaco — Chief

On 8:00 pm by Nwafor Polycarp

Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev has revealed that Michy Batshuayi’s loan move to his club has been blocked by Chelsea.

Batshuayi, 25, joined Valencia on a season-long loan from Chelsea in the summer but failed to make an impact in La Liga and was set to undergo a medical in Monaco earlier this week with a view to completing a move on loan until the end of the season.

When asked about Batshuayi’s transfer to Monaco, during a news conference to present new signings Cesc Fabregas and Naldo on Wednesday, Vasilyev said: “We have an agreement with the player. We have an agreement with Valencia. For the time being, it [move] has been blocked by Chelsea because they prefer to sell the player.”

No purchase option had been included in the deal that Monaco had negotiated with Chelsea for Batshuayi.


