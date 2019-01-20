Champions League: Lobi drop points in Abidjan

Lobi Stars yesterday failed to hold off ASEC Mimosas of Cote d’Ivoire as they lost 1-0 in a CAF Champions League Group A tie in Abidjan.

Asec Mimosas’s Hamed Diomande scored the only goal of the match from the spot in the first half to hand Lobi their first defeat. They remain on three points from their 2-1 win over Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa. Lobi Stars next Champions League game will be on February 1 in Enugu against Wydad Casablanca.

Meanwhile Nigeria’s other club in Continental soccer contest, Enugu Rangers will play Bantu FC in the second leg tie of the Confederations Cup at the Nmandi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu. Rangers hold a 2-1 advantage from the first leg in Lesotho.