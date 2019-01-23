Cereal companies deploy fortification, campaign to sustain breakfast presence

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Cereal manufactur-ers are increasingly deploying fortification enhancement and marketing tools like volume promotion in a bid to ensure their products are consumers’ preferred breakfast choice.

While the products are being fortified with vitamins and other nutrients to address micro-nutrient deficiency, producers are also executing product segmentation strategies with introduction of smaller pack sizes for affordability (N50 to N70) for 50 gram pack.

These are being complemented with attractive product packaging, direct marketing aimed at bringing the products closer to consumers.

Presently, there are three leading brands in the Nigerian market namely: NASCO Cornflakes, produced by NASCO Group, Golden Morn, manufactured by Nestle Nigeria Plc, and Kellogg’s Cornflakes, produced by the Tolaram Group.

In a bid to maintain competitive edge over other brands, the three brands have deployed volume promotions such as offering joint packs (two-in-one packs) containing sugar and powdered milk, as well as offering smaller pack size in addition to purchase of 500gram pack.

Kellogg’s

Recently, the producer introduced variety of cornflakes in the market such as the frosted flakes, the cornflakes vanilla and chocolate brands. It is produced locally and also imported.

Kellogg’s has relied on its strong brand name, wide product range, and store visibility since entering the Nigerian market.

NASCO Cornflakes

The NASCO brand was launched in 1983 and introduced to the Nigerian market in 1985. It is the first indigenous cereal brand in the country.

NASCO has tried to remain a preferred brand in spite of the entrance of and competition from Kellogg’s and other cornflakes brands into the Nigerian market,.

Golden Morn Cornflakes

It is a multi grain product with Vitamin A and Iron, and contains protein, calcium, sodium produced from maize, millet, oats and soya.

Vanguard Companies and Markets, C&M observed that to further deepen market penetration, the brand entered into a partnership agreement with some powdered milk companies to provide joint pack.

It also have different pack sizes and price regimes which make them affordable for medium to high-income earners.

Consumers speak

Majority of consumers that spoke to C&M expressed preference for Kellogg’s and NASCO brands, especially NASCO due to its history and “proudly Nigerian.”

For example, Mrs. Evelyn Maduakolam, a hairstylist, who plies her trade at Ikeja, Lagos, said she prefers NASCO brands. She said: “I think ‘Cereals’ provide a fantasy of a healthy breakfast. I prepare it for my family because they are marketed as ‘healthy food’ fortified with vitamins (synthetic mind you) and the most important of all reasons, convenience.”

Madam Ijeoma Ugbedechi of Muri Ojora Street, Ajegunle, Ijeromi Ifelodun, Local Government Area, Lagos, also expressed preference for NASCO Cornflakes. She said: “Late for work? Just put in some flakes, add milk and voila! “A breakfast for the family especially children for school.

“As I talk to you now, I have Kellogg’s at home and I alternate with Golden Morn when the need arises,” said Bisi Olamide, a civil servant who resides in Festac Town, Lagos. She advised: “For the other small players in the market, more still needs to be done by them to win the hearts of consumers in the country.”

A distributor, Nmachi Egwu of Magris Ventures, Alaba-Suru market, Lagos-Badagry Expressway, Lagos said: “From records, Golden Morn is doing well, not because it is the best in the market, but because it has assumed a name consumers know, that has helped it, especially as every other brand is referred to as Golden Morn.”

Another distributor, Mazi Abiaziem of Patis Enterprises, Iyana Ipaja, Lagos, said: “Things have worked out well for Kellogg’s cornflakes, especially since it launched the new flavours. Kellogg’s is a leading name in the market today, likewise NASCO corn flakes.”