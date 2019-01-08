Centurion Law Group expands team to support growing flexible legal services

The expansion of the Centurion team comes at a strategic time for the pan-African legal conglomerate as it rolls out the first Africa-wide flexible legal services mode, CenturionPlus.

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, January 7, 2019/ — The Centurion Law Group (www.CenturionLG.com) today announced the hiring of Glenda Irvine-Smith and Unathi Twala as Director of Business Development & International Relations and Communications Coordinator respectively.

These additions to our Johannesburg office is a valued addition to CenturionPlus, Africa’s first flexible legal services model.

Glenda Irvine-Smith, with an exceptional working experience in renowned business law firms in Johannesburg, Nairobi, London and Dubai, Glenda joins Centurion from the Africa Legal Network where she was Head of Integration and Development and of the Southern African Region. Glenda’s proven capabilities in strategic planning and outreach will be key in further expanding the Africa-wide legal network offered by CenturionPlus.

As a journalist and pan-African media enthusiast, Unathi Twala understands Africa’s changing landscape and innovative communication will be central in strengthening the Centurion story across Africa.

The expansion of the Centurion team comes at a strategic time for the pan-African legal conglomerate as it rolls out the first Africa-wide flexible legal services mode, CenturionPlus.

“We’re thrilled to have Glenda and Unathi join our team. Flexible legal services are set to transform the future of the legal industry in the same ways they did in Europe and North America, and Centurion is at the forefront of this transformation in Africa,” declared CEO NJ Ayuk. “Glenda and Unathi are two additions to an already remarkable team that we have assembled over the year and make us confident that 2019 will result in an even higher growth for the firm,” he added.