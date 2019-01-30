Celebrations Cards and Gifts to launch in Lagos

By Juliet Ebirim

Foremost Card and Gift retailer – Celebrations, is set to make its debut in Lagos this February.

With over two decades of quality service and happy shoppers in Jos and Abuja, Celebrations will expand operations with its store located in Lekki Phase 1 Lagos. The stylish and modern store is set to offer a unique shopping experience for gift items that are perfect for celebrating special people and occasions.

Celebrations started in 1989 as a corner kiosk in the student village hostel of University of Jos. Through the years, that vision was chopped and tweaked to evolve into a full-fledged gift store at Plateau Club in Jos, servicing not just students but across all socio-economic classes in the city and beyond.

According to Dele Balogun, MD Celebrations Cards and Gifts, “Our story has been one of consistency, dynamism and growth. We have found ourselves constantly evolving to meet growing needs of our clientele and seeking ways to serve them better. We believe that when you care enough, you can change the world. That’s why we are dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world and making a difference in the lives of others.”

Continuing, he said “Gifting is an art and at Celebrations, we take no exceptions. We are a vibrant fun-loving family run business, with a passion for celebrating bonds and special moments through gifts. We began about 30 years ago in Jos and at the heart of our operations is the understanding that gifting is so much more than just the physical exchange of objects.”

“We have been able to serve our customer base through providing quality and affordable products but most important also offering a pleasant service and environment. We also have a loyal customer base who have shopped with us as they have progressed from kiosk visitors at the University of Jos to seasoned professionals.”

The Store will officially open its doors with welcome cocktails to the public, affording shoppers a fresh and inviting ambience to explore, be inspired and find unique and special ways to celebrate others and reward themselves. In addition to being a licensed distributor of world renowned card makers Hallmark, Celebrations will showcase brands such as Christian Lacroix, T2 Tea, Cross AT, Keel Toys and others from across the globe.