CDHR demands Delta CP removal over rights abuse allegations

…They’re seeking relevance, CP fires back

Committee for the Defence of Human Rights, CDHR, Delta State branch, has demanded the immediate removal of the Commissioner of Police, Mr Anthony Ogbizi, over what it described as “operational ineptitude and gross violation of human rights in handling cases.”

Police in Rivers kill three murder suspects in a shoot-out

Delta CDHR members made the call in Warri, after an appraisal of human rights violation reports by the Police from its field agents and coordinators across the state.

However, the Police boss, Ogbizi, noted that he remained unruffled by CDHR allegations, as he would not compromise professionalism for ineffective policing due to wrong accusations by individuals or groups seeking undue relevance.

He dismissed CDHR’s allegations as false and baseless, stating that no amount of wrong accusations can deter him from carrying out his duties to maintain law and order.

The body has, therefore, urged the Acting Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, and Police Service Commission, PSC, to act promptly on their request to redeploy Ogbizi, before the present situation of right abuses degenerates further in the state.

Delta CDHR Chairman, Dr. Prince Taiga, said: “Since the appointment of Ogbizi, Delta State has witnessed astronomical increase in illegal arrest of innocent people, detention, disrespect for the rule of law and bribery.

“The CP, with the view of fighting crimes in the state, had introduced Special Operation Squad, SOS, but our investigations have revealed that rather than fighting crimes, the CP is using this special squad to harass, intimidate and arrest many innocent young Nigerians, who drive good cars in some major towns and cities in the state.”