Cash-strapped PDP now resorting to S’African drug dealers for funding, Yekini Nabena alleges

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – Stripped of easy access to public funds, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP is now looking the way of some drug peddlers in South Africa to fund its presidential campaigns, Yekini Nabena, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has alleged.



Nabena in a statement Wednesday in Abuja also described as a false narrative the belief in some quarters that the former Governor of Anambra state and presidential running-mate of the PDP, Peter Obi, may not have soiled his hands while he held sway as governor of the southeastern state.

Alleging that the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign team and the PDP have turned to drug dealers in South Africa for financial assistance “because their Dubai agenda has collapsed”, Nabena said Mr Obi has been parading himself as corruption-free in spite of his eight years as governor of Anambra state, noting that available records show that the former governor was collecting N470 million as security vote.

According to Nabena, “several sources have revealed how the PDP and Atiku/Obi can no longer run big rallies for lack of funding but had to contact some drug dealers in South Africa for help.”

He added that, “given the level of insecurity in Anambra state , ‘Saint’ Peter Obi should explain how he expended his security vote since it is on record that he collected over N470 million per month as security vote (N220 million from Local Government and N250 million Naira from the state FAAC accounts).

The Bayelsa born APC deputy spokesman believe that the coming presidential election will be about the integrity of the candidates and their running-mates which he said the “PDP presidential candidate, Atiku and his running-mate do not have.”

According to him, “those who knew Peter Obi will attest to the fact that he has been accused of involving in drug dealing directly or indirectly since his days as an undergraduate at the University of Nigeria.

“Obi should explain his relationship with former Military Administrator, Governor Ibim Princewill and Col. Ernest Kizito Attah of Cross River State.

While accusing Atiku’s running-mate of double standard, Nabena said: “Just as Peter Obi professes his Catholicism for political expediency, we ask him to summon the moral courage and explain to Catholic faithful his relationship with the Olumba Olumba Obu (OOO) sect where his wife is a known member.”