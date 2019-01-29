CAN denies endorsing guber candidate in Nasarawa

By David Odama

LAFIA—Nasarawa State Chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has debunked the rumour making the round that it has anointed a governorship candidate in the March 2 election, describing it as fake news.

CAN in a statement, yesterday, by its Chairman, Joseph Masin, said: “It has come to our notice that some people claiming to be officials of CAN in the state go about extorting money from candidates under the pretex of endorsing and mobilising for them.

“CAN is not a political party, therefore, we cannot endorse any candidate. I urge the public to disregard any endorsement rumour as it is fake news aimed at causing disaffection. It is only God that gives power to whom he likes at a time. So, the church is for everybody.”

The CAN chairman who could not disclose the candidate and the alleged fraudsters urged the public to vote according to their conscience.