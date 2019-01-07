Campaign council: Buhari exposed self as grand patron of looters

…charges him to hand over campaign council list to EFCC

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Organization (PPCO) says President Muhammadu Buhari has exposed himself as the grand patron of looters with his inauguration of persons with corruption cases in his Presidential Campaign Council.

The PPCO challenges President Buhari to display his highly-touted integrity by handing over the list of his campaign council members to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for investigation.

Unlike the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, which has no person with corruption case as member, the Buhari Presidential Campaign Council is a looters list and a catalogue of ‘who is who’ in corruption.

The PPCO notes that the fact that President Buhari selected inaugurated and sits as the Chairman of the council, with persons with corruption cases, shows that he approves and perhaps have hugely benefited from the corrupt practices for which they were indicted.

There are already allegations that such individuals are being spared because part of their loots have been diverted to fund President Buhari’s re-election bid.

This development justifies the opinion held by most Nigerians that President Buhari is not fighting corruption and that his much-hyped anti-corruption crusade is just an oppressive scheme against the opposition.

We invite Nigerians to note that the Director General of the Campaign Council and majority of the zonal coordinators are individuals with alleged cases of corruption.

Moreover, not only that President Buhari himself now have huge corruption allegations hanging directly on his neck, particularly the over N11 trillion stolen from the Petroleum sector as well as the 9mobile and Keystone bank saga, the APC factional National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, is also facing corruption allegations.

The PPCO urges the EFCC to get a copy of the list and commence investigation, particularly as some of the individuals who currently enjoy one immunity or the other under President Buhari’s cover will lose such immunity, come May 29, 2019.