Campaign: Buhari departs for Lokoja APC Rally

On 1:52 pmIn Politics

Abuja – President Muhammadu Buhari has departed for Lokoja, Kogi to attend the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign rally in the state.

The president left the State House Helipad for Lokoja via a presidential chopper.

The president has cancelled his scheduled trip to Ilorin, Kwara following the cancellation of the APC campaign rally in the state.

The president’s initial plan was to attend both the Ilorin and Lokoja rallies as planned by the party’s Presidential Campaign Council.

The cancellation of the Kwara rally might not be unconnected with the ban on street rallies in the state.

Gov. Abdulfattah Ahmed of Kwara on Monday banned on political street rallies and processions across the state following reported attacks on citizens by political thugs. (NAN)


