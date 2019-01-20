CAF Confederation cup: Rangers beat Bantu FC 2-1 to reach group stage

Rangers International Football Club of Enugu has qualified for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Confederation Cup group stage after beating Bantu FC of Lesotho 2-1 in Enugu.

Ranger qualified to the group stage on 4-2 aggregate after beating the team 2-1 in the first and second leg of the second round of the ongoing CAF Confederation cup.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 13th minute through Lethlohonolo Fothoane.

Ajani Ibrahim equalised for the home team in the 18th minute while Godwin Aguda made it 2-1 for Rangers before the break.

The two teams laboured after the interval without any goal to show for it as Rangers was the worst culprits of the two teams.

The flying antelopes lost several chances in the second 45th minutes but held on to qualify on a 4-2 aggregate.

Speaking to newsmen after the match, Bantu coach, James Madidilani said that his team undoing in the match was their slow in transition.

”We were too slow in transition compare to Rangers as the home team moved the ball faster than we can cope.

”This is a lesson and more exposure for us as we are going to add to our game the positive things discovered in the cause of the two legs to help us in the Lesotho league.

Rangers Coach, Olugbenga Ogunbote said that beating Bantu FC home and away was an addition to the team`s confidence in going into the group stage.

”This is a team from the Champion s league and beating them home and away shows that we are growing with the competition,” he said.

Ogunbote noted that their secret of success in the competition was hard work and God as they were on six matches unbeaten run.

He promised that Rangers would come well in the group stage as they were going to do more work on the team and study their opponent match tapes after the draw. (NAN)