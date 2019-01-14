CAF confederation cup: Chukwu sure of qualifying for Group stages

Abuja – Christian Chukwu, former super Eagles coach and Technical Adviser of Rangers of Enugu said he was optimistic that Rangers would qualify for CAF Confederation cup Group stages.

Chukwu said on Monday in Abuja that Rangers would repeat their away victory over Bantu in Lesotho in Enugu on Jan. 20.



He urged his players not to relent in their determination to scale through to the Group stages.

“It is not over until it is over, we must not relax because of our away victory.

“We shall continue to work hard and prepare well from the second leg because our opponents may like to spring up surprises in our home,’’ Chukwu said.

Rangers International of Enugu on Sunday defeated Bantu FC of Lesotho 2-1 in the first leg of the playoffs at the Setsoto Stadium Maseru in Lesotho.



Sparkling Bright Silas and Godwin Aguda scored both goals for Rangers in the 19th and 87th minute.

Lazola Jokojokwane reduced the deficit for Bantu FC in added time.

It was also Aguda’s fourth goal of the competition from five games.

The second leg comes up on January 20 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu. (NAN)