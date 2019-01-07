CAF Confederation Cup: Chukwu predicts win for Rangers against Bantu

Christian Chukwu, Sport Manager of Rangers of Enugu, on Monday predicted massive win for the club in their away weekend match against Bantu of Lesotho.

Chukwu, a former Super Eagles coach, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that they were confident of securing victory in Lesotho in the team’s bid to qualify from the group stage.

“You know that it is our goal to qualify from the group stage and this is why we must win in both home and away.

” We are good to go. As I said before, we are not intimidated by any club at all,” Chukwu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Rangers, current Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions, would face Bantu FC of Lesotho in their second round of 16 fixture in the competition. (NAN)