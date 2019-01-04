CAF Champions League: Lobi set to lose top players

Lobi Stars are facing the prospect of losing four of their top players as they prepare to face Mamelodi Sundowns in the the CAF Champions League group A opener next week.

It was gathered that Samad Kadiri and Sikiru Alimi are eyeing professional football abroad and may leave this weekend for trials.

Attacking midfielder Samuel Matthias, who scored the all-important away goal against Kenya’s Gor Mahia, as well as skipper Anthony Agbaji are set to also try their luck abroad around the same time.

“They are starters in the team and should be leave before the match, it could affect us adversely,” lamented an official.

Lobi Stars also plan to fortify the squad for the Champions League by signing four new players.