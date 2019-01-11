CAF Champions League: Lobi off to a perfect start

Lobi Stars got off to a perfect start in the Caf Champions League after condemning Mamelodi Sundowns to a 2-1 defeat in yesterday’s Group A opening fixture at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

The result spelt the end of a nine-game unbeaten run for the former continental champions as they failed to hold on to their lead.

Liberia international striker Anthony Laffor had gotten them ahead in the 38th minute before Yaya Kone’s goal from the spot and Samuel Mathias’ second-half winner earned the Pride of Benue a glorious Champions League start.