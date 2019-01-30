CAC commends NASS over passage of Companies and Allied Matters Bill

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), on Wednesday commended the National Assembly for the passage of the Companies and Allied Matters Bill.

Mr Godfrey Ike, Head of Public Affairs of the commission, made the commendation in a statement in Abuja.

Ike described the quick passage of the bill as monumental and a demonstration of the harmonious relationship existing between the two chambers of the 8th Assembly.

He quoted the Acting Registrar-General of the Commission, Ms Azuka Azinge, as saying that the Bill was sought to repeal the extant statute with the Companies and Allied Matters Act, Cap C20, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, and enact another in its place.

According to her, the bill represents one of the biggest legislative review in the history of the National Assembly.

She noted that since the extant statute was enacted 30 years back, it had not witnessed any significant review.

Azinge disclosed that the main thrust of the Bill was to ensure the ease of starting and growing business in Nigeria and ensure more appropriate regulations for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)

The CAC boss said that it would enhance transparency and shareholders’ engagement; align regulatory framework with international best practices for competitiveness in the context of a global economy.

She added that it would also make Nigeria an investment destination of choice.

“The Bill is a testimonial of a partnership that works and we acknowledge the collaboration between the Commission, the government and private sector stakeholders.

“We appreciate in particular the support of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) through its secretariat, the Enabling Business Environment,’’ she said.

The acting registrar also lauded the effort of all relevant committees’ members in the National Assembly and other major stakeholders for the passage of the bill.

Azinge expressed optimism that the Bill would get the quick assent of President Muhammadu Buhari.