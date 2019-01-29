Burna Boy becomes Star Lager beer’s first brand ambassador

By Rotimi Agbana

After dominating the music space locally and internationally in 2018, popular afro-beat singer, Burna Boy has kicked off 2019 in grand style as he has become Star Lager Beer’s first brand ambassador.

The singer, who is still basking in the euphoria of his musical successes in 2018, where he floored Wizkid and Davido to emerge Artiste of the year at the 2018 edition of Soundcity MVP awards, was recently unveiled in Lagos, as the first brand ambassador of Star lager beer.

“Welcome to the Star family Burna Boy, our first ever brand ambassador. Here’s to brighter days. It’s been a big day for Star and Burna Boy. We are super proud to welcome him to the brighter side as our Brand Ambassador. Keep following us on all your social media networks & you just might get a chance to hang out with Burna Boy”, the brand congratulated him on their official Instagram page.