Bundesliga action continues on StarTimes

Football lovers are in for another action-packed encounter of live games from the Bundesliga season this Saturday by 3:30pm with Hannover 96 travelling down to Borussia Dortmund and Wolfburg hosting Bayer Leverkusen. While Nurnberg visits Mainz.

StarTimes Nigeria has assured subscribers of live broadcast games of the Bundesliga League and other thrilling sporting actions on its ST World Football Channels 244 and 254 and ST Sport Premium channel 246.

Current table topper, Dortmund will attempt to snatch 3 point from Hannover with 11 points from 18 matches when they go head to head on to retain its place as the first on the Bundesliga table.

In other games holding this Sunday, and which StarTimes will show live to its customers, 2nd placed Bayern host Stuttgart at the Allianz Arena at 3:30pm, Fortuna confront Leipzig at the Merkur Spiel – Arena at 6:00 pm African time.

According to the Brands and Marketing Director, StarTimes, Mr. Qasim Elegbede, “All the live action is available on the StarTimes app which can be downloaded from the respective smartphone stores for free. There is no excuse to miss the Bundesliga action now because they can be watched on the go.”