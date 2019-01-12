Buhari’s victory in February will be for Ndigbo – Okorocha

Leader of the Presidential Campaign team for women and youths and wife of the President, Her Excellency, Aisha Buhari has advised the nation’s women and youths not to leave the Polling booths after voting on the election day but that they should wait until the votes are Counted and recorded.

The President’s wife spoke at the South-East Presidential rally for women and youths held at Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri on Saturday, January 12, 2019, Stating that the APC will take Nigerians to the next level and they should therefore vote for President Muhammadu Buhari for Second term.



Represented by the wife of the Vice-President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo, the President’s wife stated “APC is taking us to the next level. The government of President Buhari is working for men, women, youths and children. The government cares for all. Everybody should vote for APC. Nobody should be at home on the day of elections, but should go and vote”.

She continued “Again, do not vote and go home. Wait until the votes are counted. Nobody should also fight on the day of election. The government of Buhari is interested in the youths. I am proud to be a Nigerian woman because their women are hardworking, beautiful and successful.

Governor Rochas Okorocha in his speech said, “In Imo State and by extension South-East we need Buhari more than any other zone in Nigeria because we know what Buhari victory in 2019 will be for Ndi Igbo. It is for this reason that we therefore urge all of you, the Campaigners of Buhari not to waste your time in Imo State. Imo Victory for Buhari has been signed, sealed and delivered”.

The governor Continued “Standing here today, is that lonely voice in 2015 who stood for Buhari when no one believed in him. It was still on this same premises that I renamed Mr. President in order to woo the votes of Ndi Igbo. I named him OKECHUKWU BUHARI GOVERNMENT KA ORU NDI IGBO AKA OSUSU. At that time, most of the gladiators or those who seek interest now were never there. I provided victory when it was very difficult”.

The governor remarked “We have equally consulted with other political parties especially those with weak presidential candidates or those with no presidential candidates at all. In Imo State, we have about 47 Political Parties supporting Buhari. The leading party in this regard with strong support for Buhari is Action Alliance led by Ugwumba Uche Nwosu. Let me inform all of you that Ugwumba Uche Nwosu is APC in Spirit and AA in dressing. He is still one of you and only using the platform to correct an injustice done to Imo people”.

He Continued “APC leadership owns Imo people an apology. They treated Imo people poorly. There is no point bothering yourself, Buhari will win this election not because APC has supported us but because of our love for Buhari. Let me inform those from Abuja, don’t be deceived by what they tell you, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu will win the governorship election in Imo State”.

Chairman of the Central Working Committee of the Presidential Campaign Council for women and youths, General Buba Marwa, in his speech said that with the mammoth crowd that attended the rally it was obvious that APC is the Party to beat in Imo and in the South-East and President Buhari, the Candidate to beat.



South-East Director of the Women and Youths of the Presidential Campaign team, Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha said in her welcome address, that the women and youths have agreed to vote massively for President Muhammadu Buhari to take Nigerians to the Promise Land, adding that there is no vacancy in Aso Rock.

Other APC Stalwarts at the rally include, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, General Buba Marwa, three Governors’ wives, Mrs. Obaseki (Edo), Nana Shettima (Borno), Zainaba Shinkafi Baguda (Kebbi) and Mrs. Chibuike Amaechi, Chief Uche Nwosu, Chief Uche Ogah, Senator Andy Ubah, Senator Majiri Okadigbo, Mrs. Uloma Akpabio, Chief Hope Uzodinma, National Women Leader of APC, Hajia Salamatu Eluma etc.