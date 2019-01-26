Buhari’s second term will consolidate Nigeria’s rebuilding process-Onu

Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Science and Technology, has urged Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid to consolidate the rebuilding process started by his administration.

Onu made the appeal on Saturday in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi while addressing members of the True Nigerians for Buhari (TNB), a political pressure group who paid him a courtesy visit at his country home.

He noted that it was easier to destroy than to rebuild, adding that the administration came into power at a very challenging and critical period in the nation’s history.

According to him, the government came into office at a period the country was facing dwindling oil revenue, corruption, massive security challenges occasioned by the Boko Haram insurgency and failed physical infrastructure.

The minister said that the administration had in less than four years in office addressed most of the challenges that threatened the corporate unity and existence of the country as a democratic nation.

He called on Nigerians to support the president’s re-election to enable the administration consolidate on the achievements recorded in every aspect of the economy.

“I call on the people of Nigeria, the people of the South-East and the people of Ebonyi to give unalloyed support to the re-election of Mr President because of his many achievements recorded in his first term.

“I am also calling for support for the election of other candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 16 and March 2 general elections at all levels.

“APC is a party that was created to ensure that Nigeria becomes a truly great nation and we know that it is easier to destroy than to build and that it takes more time to build than to destroy.

“The problems that the Buhari administration inherited are such that definitely will require enough time to correct them and put the nation on the pedestal of growth where Nigeria will be a peaceful, united, stable and prosperous nation,” he said.

Onu, who spoke on President Buhari’s planned visit to Ebonyi on Wednesday, Jan 30, urged the people of the state to come out in their large numbers to give him a rousing welcome.

“I want to use this opportunity to inform you that Buhari who has visited Anambra and Enugu States will be in Ebonyi on Wednesday.

“The visit is important to our people because the president has shown great love and tremendous interest in projects in the state and he is determined to do more for our state.

“Abakaliki, our state capital, has never enjoyed railway services but Mr President insisted that the railway line from Port Harcourt to Maidugiri cannot be considered to be important to the nation until it comes through Abakaliki.

“We are very happy and there are many other projects already planned that will be of great benefit to the people of Ebonyi.

“We are very hopeful that the visit will be successful and that the people will come out massively to receive Mr President,” he added.

Onu, leader of the South-East caucus of the APC, expressed delight on the group’s support for Buhari’s re-election bid, saying that the visit would open up more channels of cooperation and collaboration.

The minister expressed delight at the level of preparedness in sensitising and mobilising the people to vote for the re-election of Buhari.

“We will give you the needed support to continue in your work because your goal and mission are in tandem with ours,” Onu said.

Earlier, the TNB group led by its National Coordinator, Chief Nicholas Adekunle-Ajayi, commended the minister for his sterling leadership style and for mobilising people of the South-East for APC.

He said that True Nigerians for Buhari is a Pro-Buhari pressure group committed to the re-election project of the President.

“Our organization is recognised by APC and we also share a consultative status with Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) and other like-minded organisations campaigning for the second term of Mr President,” Adekunle-Ajayi said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the group inducted the minister as its national patron. (NAN)