Buhari’s men to PDP: Prevail on your members to shun political violence

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has appealed to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to prevail on its members and supporters to shelve any plan to foment crisis in some parts of the country in the run up to the election.

This, it said, is the most patriotic thing to do at a time the military is overstretched with its involvement in internal security operations in as many as 29 states.

BMO said in a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke that it would be good for opposition elements working on stoking violence in the country to have a second thought.

It said : “We know there are politicians who would do anything to get power and human history is replete with such acts of bloodshed but this is clearly not the best time to play politics with human lives.

“With credible security report pointing at certain opposition figures as the brain behind the alleged plot to derail the forthcoming election, PDP has swiftly denied that its members have such plans.

“But we at BMO want the party to go a step further by cautioning its members against even contemplating such an unpatriotic move that could potentially endanger the lives of millions of Nigerians.

“This is because it would not be enough to just dismiss revelations by Minister of Information Lai Mohammed which he insisted are based on credible intelligence with a wave of the hand “.

The group recalled that the Minister specifically mentioned a wanted notorious militia leader Terwase Akwaza, also known as Gana as one of the criminal-minded people that have already been procured to unleash mayhem.

“It is common knowledge, especially in Benue and adjoining states, that Gana has close links to politicians in the last dispensation and is believed to be in touch with some of these individuals since he was declared wanted by security forces for sundry offences including mass murder.

The pro-Buhari group also urged security agencies to ensure they contain any plan to derail the February 16 elections and the subsequent ones either by Boko Haram or any criminal elements.