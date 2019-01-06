What is this nonsense I hear about President Buhari sending Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to represent him at the January 19, 2019 Presidential elections debate? Rubbish. Muhammadu Buhari must debate.

He and his vuvuzelas have been denying to whoever cares to listen that he is not Jibrin from Sudan. They say he is not cloned. Okay, what better way to prove it than to present the real Muhammadu Buhari for a live Presidential debate with Atiku Abubakar and the other Presidential contenders?

Only the guilty are afraid. Why is Muhammadu Buhari afraid? Who or what is he afraid of? How can a man who claimed to have risen to the rank of general, chicken out of debating mere bloody civilians?

Why should a man who aspires to lead 200 million Nigerians shun an opportunity to interview him for the job? Last week in Uyo, Buhari claimed ‘I have fulfilled my promises’ to Nigerians. If that is the case, why is the promisor so afraid of being interrogated by his rivals? If indeed he has fulfilled his promises, then Buhari should be bold enough to attend the debate and regale is with his so called achievements.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has indicated willingness to debate President Buhari anywhere he chooses, even and including at Aso Rock, Daura or Sudan. Why, in the face of such magnanimity of choice, is Buhari still jittery about the Presidential debate?

I will tell you why. It is because the man is afraid of being demystified and exposed for what he truly is, someone who does not have sufficient intellectual capacity for the office he holds. Someone who has bluffed his way to the top using ‘integrity’ as a smokescreen to hide the fact that he is just a clannish despot with no more idea of how to move Nigeria forward than an average secondary school pupil.

Look at the areas which were meant to be his forte-security and anti corruption. In both areas, Nigeria is worse off than before Buhari came with his lying promises.

Thank God Kashim Shettima has confessed publicly that the security situation in Borno state has worsened. But this time around, Shettima, proving that he is a coward, is not blaming President Buhari, as he blamed President Jonathan. Whereas he pointed his fingers at former President Jonathan, today he is wringing his fingers because shame will not permit him point to anyone but himself.

The story is not very different in Katsina state where Governor Aminu Bello Masari declared in a New Year’s broadcast that his entire state is under a siege of insecurity. Pity that Masari cannot tell the marauders who have turned his state into hell that the President is his kinsman and thereby scare them away.

In Zamfara, Governor Abdulaziz Yari is ready to throw in the towel as there is no more joy in governing a state where even soldiers and policemen are routinely killed by bandits who wield more influence over the locals than the Governor and his government. He actually resigned as the chief security officer of his state.

Such a pity that having his tribesman in power has not improved his circumstances. Yari has been taught a lesson in the futility of tribalism.

Meanwhile, in Kaduna state, the uber hypocrite, Nasir El-Rufai, is threatening to lock up critics and those he accuses of spreading fake news. I know El-Rufai is small, but I felt his memory should be big enough to remember when in November of 2014, he falsely accused both former President Jonathan and pastor Ayo Oritsejafor of founding and funding Boko Haram to the tune of 10 billion Naira. Or when on October 1, 2015 he falsely accused former President Jonathan of spending 66 billion Naira on Independence Day celebrations (Jonathan spent just 333 million Naira throughout his tenure).

Apparently El-Rufai can dish it out, but he can’t take it in. El-Rufai is a classic example of the fact that some critics hate competition!

The end of the matter however is that four years of the All Progressive Congress government of President Muhammadu Buhari and his cronies has been an unmitigated disaster that has turned Nigeria from the third fastest growing economy in the world when they took over, to the world headquarters for extreme poverty today.

This is the record that Muhammadu Buhari is afraid of defending at the January 19, 2019 Presidential debate and that is why he wants to ask his vice, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, to take a break from buying votes with the 10,000 Naira Tradermoni, to represent him at a debate that is meant for Presidential candidates.

Former President Jonathan introduced the YouWIN initiative through which he gave Nigerian youths $50,000 and business training to start businesses and boost the economy, but Buhari is giving Nigerians 10,000 Naira to sell their future by voting for him and his incompetent administration.

If I was Buhari, even I would be afraid to turn up at that debate. I would be very afraid to turn up at all.

It reminds me of my days in primary school when I forgot to do my homework. I would wake up with all manner of excuses to my mother on why I could not go to school. But my mother always saw through my excuses and ensured that I went to school to face my fate. Sadly, I did not have a sidekick called Osinbajo to face my teacher for me.

Even on New Year Day of 2019, President Buhari achieved the record of being the very first Nigerian leader who failed to address the nation on New Year’s Day. I mean, what was he going to tell us anyway? What achievement does he have? What plans has he formulated? I do not blame him. The poor fellow knows he is a failure and he is tired of lying to the nation. So rather than address us, he chose to respect himself and address his failure by staying at home to formulate his strategy of avoiding the Presidential debate.

I am sure the walloping that Peter Obi, the Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP, gave to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo did not inspire confidence in President Buhari. I mean, what does a man who cannot increase his herd of cattle beyond 150 in a five year period have over a man who has almost 50,000 staff. Nothing. Nothing at all!

Let me conclude by appealing to Nigerians not to debate about not voting for any candidate that refuses to debate on January 19, 2019.

Foolish men maintain girlfriends, instead of maintaining investments. An investment you maintain is an asset. It will yield you a dividend. A girlfriend you maintain is a liability. She yields you bills. The best way to chase girls is to chase what they like-success. And never tell a woman who is not your wife, mother or sister your secret. There is no covenant or blood relationship between you. If she finds a way to profit from betraying you, she will. That is what Delilah did to Samson #RenosNuggets

I ceased taking Pastor Tunde Bakare seriously ever since he lied against the Holy Ghost by prophesying (wrongly) that “Let me tell you the truth by the spirit of God, neither OBJ, Atiku, IBB and this tall one, Buhari are part of the new. They are part of the old that is decaying. That old one is passing away. The new is emerging and these ones are not part of that new.”

For those who do not know, Pastor Tunde Bakare made the above statement in an on October 2, 2006 interview he granted to the Punch Newspaper #RenosDarts

