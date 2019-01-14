Buhari’s encouraged corruption in Nigeria more than any president ever – PDP

By Anthony Ogbonna

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of encouraging corruption in Nigeria more than any president ever.

The PDP’s Presidential Campaign Organization, PPCO, made the accusation on Monday in a statement it issued through its Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan.

According to the party, the Buhari-led presidency has become a refugee camp where all corrupt persons run to.

It said, from President Buhari down to the last man on the party’s hierarchy is corrupt.

PDP also challenged the Buhari-led APC government to name any of its members accused of corruption who has been investigated, prosecuted or arraigned before any court of competent jurisdiction since the administration held sway.

Acording to the party, “It is now crystal clear to all Nigerians that, apart from failing woefully in all its promises, the APC and its presidential candidate, President Buhari, are beginning to manifest their autocratic attributes.

“Furthermore, the Presidency is not only corrupt but has become an asylum for corrupt people.

“The PPCO therefore challenges the APC and the Presidency to name one APC member that has been investigated, prosecuted or arraigned before any court of competent jurisdiction in the last three and half years in spite of their humongous corruption.

“If for anything, President Muhammadu Buhari has encouraged corruption in our nation more than any President that had the privilege of governing our country, Nigeria.

“It is important to restate that the Presidency is now a refugee camp for known and well advertised faces of corruption. From the national chairman of the APC, the co-chairman of the Buhari campaign Organization, the Director General of the Buhari Campaign, the zonal directors and the recent entrants from Bauchi and Gombe states, all leaders of the APC and Buhari campaign structure are all candidates of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC,” the statement read in part.