Buhari’s emergence instrumental to herders/ farmers cease fire, says Almakura

By David Odama

LAFIA-THE Nasarawa state governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura has Attributed the cease fire between the Fulani herdsmen and the farmers to the emergence of President muhammadu Buhari as the APC candidate for the 2019 general elections.



The governor, who stated this at the flagging-off of his senatorial campaign in Obi local government area of the state Wednesday maintained that the coming of President Muhammadu Buhari brought about the end of the persistence Fulani herders and farmers crisis across the 13 local government and 18 development areas of the state.

According to Almakura, “the 8 year of All Progressive Congress administration in the state has brought glory to the state comparable to the 12 years of Peoples Democratic Party wasted years”.

The governor while calling on the electorate in the state to vote president Muhammadu Buhari, urged the people of the state to vote all APC candidates at all levels in the forthcoming general elections.

HIS words: “The coming of president Muhammadu Buhari has brought to an end the persistence Fulani herders and farmers crisis in the state. Your vote is your right.

Your vote is your voice. Please protect your vote and safe guard your PVCs because it is your wepeaon on the day of election,” the governor admonished the citizen of the state.

Earlier, the senator representing Nasarawa West at the national Assembly, senator Abdullahi Adamu, had said the commitment of president Buhari administration in the fight against Boko Haram insurgency in the north east and his anti-corrupt war is enough to reelect him for the second term to enable him accomplish the good work is doing for Nigeria and Nigerians.

“The present APC administration of under the leadership of president Buhari in the fight against corruption and Boko Haram insurgency in the north east has put him on the high pedestal against opposition parties”.

Adamu added “President Buhari is an honest person who there is no doubt that can move the nation’s to the next. I am calling on all Nigerians both at the federal and state levels to vote him and all APC candidates in the forthcoming general elections,” senator Adamu urged the electorate.

Also speaking, the former governor of Benue state, senator George Akume admonished the electorate to vote president Buhari and governor Al-Makura, adding that the good work of the governor, particularly in the areas of health, youths empowerment, education and road network deserves his to return in the forthcoming general elections.

He, however, urged the electorate to vote for all APC at all levels, nothing that the mantra of the party would be sustained if re-elected president Buhari for second term.

Addressing the rally, the national chairman of the party, comrade Adams Oshiomhole, described PDP as a dead party in Nasarawa state urging electorate to vote all APC candidates at all levels in the upcoming general elections. Oshiomhole, who was represented by APC vice-chairman north central, Mr. Suleiman Wambai, stated the massive turned of the electorate was an indication that the party had already won the elections.

In his comment, the APC governorship candidate in the state, Engr. Audu Sule thanked the electorate for the solidarity shown the party, urging them to maintain the tempo and ensure they vote only APC candidates at all levels in the general elections.

